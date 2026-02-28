Inspired By the Film Industry, This Mobility Device Helps People Move Without Motors or Batteries

Wheelchairs can be fantastic tools opening up a world of possibility for those with limited mobility. But they are not the best option in some circumstances. Many factors need to be considered. A person’s ability to transfer in and out of the seat, the need for accessible housing and transportation, and the costs of buying, powering and storing the device are just a few examples.

As the parent of a child who uses a wheelchair, I can relate to many of these concerns. So I was intrigued when I learned about the Zeen, a mobility device by Exokinetics, that can take the place of — and fill in the gaps left between — wheelchairs and walkers for many people.

The Zeen is customized to the user’s height and weight, and lifts and lowers their full body weight while keeping them centered and stable. It allows people to go from sitting to standing or walking to coasting whenever they want.

With International Wheelchair Day around the corner on March 1 — a day meant to celebrate their positive impacts and the efforts of those who provide mobility solutions while raising awareness of the ongoing needs of wheelchair users — I spoke with Exokinetics CEO Rick Sherak about the Zeen and the independence and sustainability that come with it.

The Zeen moves with users, supporting their weight as they transition from sitting to standing to walking. (Image courtesy of Exokinetics.)

A motorless, multi-use design

More than 5.5 million people in the United States rely on mobility devices to get from place to place every day. And one of the most common complaints among people requiring mobility assistance is the need for multiple pieces of equipment to address ever-changing needs, according to a 2023 report from the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund. For example, a person may require a walker at some times but a manual wheelchair at other times.

This was the scenario that inspired inventor and Exokinetics co-founder Garrett Brown to build a team to create the Zeen. Brown had already invented the Steadicam in the 1970s to allow smoother camera movements in filmmaking, which you may recognize as the device camera operators attach to their waist and shoulders when recording video. Later in life, Brown noticed his father’s need for a single mobility device that allowed him to go from sitting to standing to walking. He applied similar air piston technology to that of the Steadicam in his designs for the Zeen to move users up and down and balance the shift in weight without the motors commonly required in similar equipment.

“What makes the Zeen different is its motor-free lift technology. It can safely raise a person from sitting to full standing — fully supported through the hips and buttocks,” Sherak told TriplePundit. “We are using these air pistons that are amazingly robust and reliable, with five levels of lift strength dependent on an individual’s needs.”

Rick Sherak, CEO of Exokinetics, the company behind the Zeen mobility device. (Image courtesy of Exokinetics.)

The Zeen’s lack of motor and battery addresses another concern frequently cited by people requiring mobility assistance: Thirty-two percent of those surveyed said they were dissatisfied with the ability of their current wheelchair or scooter to meet both home and community-based activity needs. Respondents specifically mentioned the large size, unaffordably high costs (due to insurance not covering the device), and mechanical issues that come with some power scooters and wheelchairs.

Sherak mentioned one particular man whose family was able to sell their accessible van several months after he started using the Zeen because they no longer needed a ramp for his electric scooter. Considering the average wheelchair-accessible van costs between $45,000 and $80,000, this savings can mean so much for people already dealing with the high costs associated with disabilities.

One of the Zeen’s greatest strengths is that it is multipurpose. “Instead of needing several pieces of expensive medical equipment, the Zeen can act as a fall-prevention device, an assisted sit-to-stand, a stander, a walker with posterior support, a gait trainer for exercise, and even a transport chair when a caregiver needs to push to assist,” Sherak said.

That flexible design grows with the user, requiring only small adjustments rather than complete replacement to respond to size changes. Imagine only purchasing new springs, rather than an entirely new wheelchair, for a rapidly growing child.

Small adjustments allow the Zeen to grow with users, rather then replacing the whole device as children grow or needs change. (Image courtesy of Exokinetics.)

I am very familiar with how quickly mobility equipment can suddenly seem to fill an entire home. I’ve seen my own son’s needs change as he outgrows devices due to changes in size and ability. I’ve also seen relatives with equipment no longer needed due to illness or change in environment. And Massachusetts’ REquipment program — which collects, repairs, cleans and redistributes unneeded medical and assistive equipment to other residents — redirected 45 tons of equipment otherwise heading to landfills in 2023 alone.

Fostering independence and confidence

For many people requiring a new mobility device, the shift from walker to wheelchair is emotional as well as physical.

A lot of Zeen users aren’t quite ready for a wheelchair, Sherak said. “But they also don’t feel safe with a traditional walker. That in-between stage is where people often fall, lose confidence, or stop moving altogether. The Zeen was designed specifically for that moment,” he added. “People can walk under their own power, rest when they need to, and move through their day with much less fear.”

The peace of mind carries over to caregivers, as well. “These differences reduce physical strain and constant worry,” Sherak said. “The Zeen provides stability, fall protection and safer transfers, which helps caregivers support independence without having to hover or physically lift.”

The Zeen offers users more independence and less fear alongside less need to transition between different mobility devices for different activities. (Image courtesy of Exokinetics.)

Military veterans have expressed particular appreciation for the independence that Zeen provides, said Sherak, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran. “Many veterans live with mobility challenges due to injury, chronic illness, or the long-term effects of service,” he added. “Until recently, there’s been a real gap in available mobility technology for people who still want to be upright, active and independent. That’s exactly where the Zeen fits.”

In July 2025, Exokinetics was awarded a contract with the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule. Now, veterans can learn more about the Zeen through their physical therapy team directly within the Veterans Affairs medical system, without any additional barriers to entry.

“When the right person is matched with the right technology, and they’re willing to practice, that’s when the Zeen can be truly life-changing,” Sherak said.