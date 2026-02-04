When Boycotts Work: Corporate Cowardice and Cultural Backlash

Last week, Target, Cargill and General Mills joined 60 other Minneapolis-based companies in an open letter calling for “deescalation” of the violence in their home state tied to U.S. immigration crackdowns. Critics and commentators largely labeled the letter a weak, pathetic response to the lethal and unlawful actions of the Donald Trump administration. Instead of leveraging their influence to demand action, Minnesota-based multinationals simply walked away. Their silence presents a shameful contrast with the actions of small businesses and the nation’s cultural influencers who are using their powerful public platforms to speak out.

While big business writes sternly-worded letters, community takes to the street

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have become a focal point in the U.S. government’s violent escalations since 2,000 federal agents were deployed to the region to carry out the “largest immigration operation ever,” dubbed by the feds as Operation Metro Surge. The open letter was organized by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and posted just one day after federal Homeland Security agents killed a second U.S. citizen in Minneapolis, Alex Pretti, following weeks of DHS violence against immigrants and citizens alike.

“For the past several weeks, representatives of Minnesota’s business community have been working every day behind the scenes with federal, state and local officials to advance real solutions,” the letter reads, all but admitting that the effort has failed. “In this difficult moment for our community, we call for peace and focused cooperation among local, state and federal leaders,” it concluded, without any indication that meaningful action is forthcoming.

In sharp contrast to this tepid response, a growing number of small businesses in the Twin Cities and across the United States are standing firmly in solidarity with their neighbors and communities. Take Mischief Toy Store in St. Paul, for example. The small family-owned business joined a lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs in April and is now facing retaliation from DHS after painting “ICE Out” on a front window, referring to the DHS bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The store also hands out free alert whistles to community members who monitor federal activities in the city and alert their neighbors when agents are approaching. A second local business, Hennepin Healthcare, is also facing a “shock audit” from DHS.

People gather in Portland on Jan. 31 for a solidarity bike ride in support of Alex Pretti, an avid cyclist and Veterans Affairs nurse who was shot dead in the street by DHS agents. (Image: BikePortland/Flickr)

Even as the federal government seeks to retailiate against people who disagree with them, local businesses and concerned residents continue to support nationwide “ICE Out” protests organized by the grassroots group 50501. Echoing the #GrabYourWallet and Sleeping Giants campaigns of the first Trump administration, 50501 launched in February of 2025 on the social media site Reddit, aiming to motivate 50 protests in all 50 states on a given day.

ICE Out calls for general work and school strikes, with businesses closing for the day and thousands witholding their labor and taking to the streets in protest in the Twin Cities and across the U.S. More than 300 demonstrations were held last weekend, along with over 200 bike rides across 12 countries honoring Alex Pretti, an avid cyclist. The Friday before, an estimated 1,000 businesses across Minneapolis shut their doors, and thousands of people stayed home from work in an economic shutdown led by labor unions like the Minnesota Nurses Association.

Brand reputation and Gen Z, from the Grammy Awards…

Leading companies could also take a lesson from the nation’s cultural influencers, particularly in the high-dollar world of movies, television and music. Like their commercial counterparts, performing artists routinely take steps to protect and grow their brands, closely watching and responding to the events unfolding around them. That awareness is particularly important as the up-and-coming Generation Z flexes its pocketbooks, cultural tastes and political muscles.

The wildly popular Puerto Rican performing artist Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is among the big names using their platforms to criticize Trump and the Department of Homeland Security. He raised the temperature at the Grammy Awards last weekend when he added Album of the Year to his long list of industry-recognitions, making his the first Spanish-language album to win the award.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say ICE Out,” Ocasio said during an opening speech. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

He was one of a number of artists who used their time on the Grammys stage to clap back at the administration’s immigration policies. Meanwhile “Streets of Minneapolis,” a rapid-response protest song from the iconic New Jersey recording artist Bruce Springsteen, topped the iTunes charts within days of its release, and more than two dozen other songwriters have released protest songs so far.

… to the Big Game

Professional sports organizations also have a keen interest in attracting the next generation of fans and ticket-buyers. The ICE Out campaign has a particular resonance for the National Football League, considering the growth of its fan base in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Latin America.

In September, the NFL launched a 2025-2026 fan appreciation program called “Por La Cultura” (For the Culture), aiming to “showcases Latino players, coaches and staff, while celebrating Latino excellence.”

The league also booked Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday, earning criticism from the president and his supporters. But the NFL did not back down. In fact, it doubled down. While not acknowledging the ICE Out campaign by name, last week the NFL announced that another persistent Trump critic, the rock band Green Day, will perform at the opening ceremony of the Super Bowl.

The NFL’s decision to spotlight two prominent Trump critics is also a small sign that the organization has learned since 2016, when quarterback Colin Kaepernick was refused a spot on any team after he took a knee on the field as a protest against police violence.

Minneapolis demonstrators brave wind chills 30 degrees below zero to protest DHS on Jan. 23. (Image: Chad Davis/Flickr)

When boycotts work: Under mounting pressure, even former Trump defenders are speaking out

Political scientists who study authoritarian governments cite cultural repression as a key tactic for reaching and holding power. Trump is clearly failing in that regard. In the latest visible sign of growing cultural backlash, the president was forced to close the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Performers canceled their shows and ticket sales plummeted after the center’s board, stacked with Trump loyalists, voted to rename the venue to include the president’s name.

Even longtime Trump defenders in the media are beginning to change their tune. The New York Post, for example, has been a reliable supporter and amplifier of Republican policies for years. But on January 25, the paper’s Editorial Board went where the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce dared not go. Instead of pleading for a solution, the Board issued a demand.

“It’s time to de-escalate in Minneapolis, Mr. President,” the Board wrote. “Swing voters — Hispanics and independents who turned to you at the last election — see U.S. citizens dying at federal agents’ hands, and recoil in horror.”

Fox News also departed from its typical defense of Trump to weigh in on Pretti’s killing by DHS agents. Fox correspondent Bill Melugin said his sources in DHS are calling the administration’s defense of the killing, and labeling Pretti as a domestic terrorist without any evidence, a public relations disaster for the agency. “We are losing this war, we are losing the base and the narrative,” said one anonymous source cited by Melugin.

The administration’s rush to paint Pretti as the aggressor and cause of his own death also upset longtime Republican allies in the gun lobby. Pretti was carrying a licensed, holstered handgun when DHS agents tackled him, disarmed him and shot him in the back. Trump and his appointees defended the killing by saying there is no constitutional right to bear arms at a protest, prompting immediate backlash from the National Rifle Association and other gun rights organizations.

Demonstrators gather in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 11 to protest DHS. (Image: Joe Flood/Flickr)

The reaction continues to ripple through right-wing circles, even touching the prominent militia leader Ammon Bundy. Ten years ago, Bundy led a group of armed militia into the Malhuer National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in an anti-government protest over fees for grazing cattle on federal land. The ostensible goal was to “turn over” — somehow — the federally protected property to local residents, presumably so they could log or mine it, or graze their cattle on it.

The episode ended in the arrest of Ammon and his father, Cliven, but the younger Bundy seems to have had an epiphany since then. In November, he emerged as a strong critic of Trump’s immigration policies, detailing his thoughts in a long, self-published essay outlining a religious and constitutional case for protecting immigrant rights.

This week, Jacob Stern of The Atlantic reported a phone conversation he had with Bundy just a few hours after DHS officers killed Pretti. “It’s sickening to me,” Bundy told Stern, “just to see the parallels of history repeating itself” — referring to historic discrimination against immigrants, in some cases enabled by state authorization.

He detailed examples in a section of his essay titled “Learning from America’s Moral Failures” — including the 1838 “extermination order” that authorized armed mobs to drive Mormons out of Missouri and Illinois, the rise of the anti-Catholic Know-Nothing Party in the 1850s, the passage of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, and Japanese internment during World War II. Drawing parallels to modern-day DHS practices, Bundy wrote of the more than 120,000 Japanese internees — the majority of whom were U.S. citizens — who were “forced from their homes and confined in camps surrounded by barbed wire.”

“No charges, no trials — only ancestry was required for imprisonment,” he emphasized.

While one essay from a militaman won’t change the world, it should be a wake-up call to all the corporate leaders who have remained silent. The call for a return to law, civil rights and humanity-centered immigration policy is reaching beyond the left-wing echo chamber. The evidence is in Trump’s sinking polls and in off-year elections where Democrats won a string of stunning upsets against their Republican opponents. Leading corporate citizens can either help make change, or continue to sit it out. The choice is theirs.

Image credits: Fibonacci Blue, BikePortland, Chad Davis and Joe Flood via Flickr