The Bhutanese Football Club Fighting to Save a Critically Endangered Bird from Extinction

When a Thimphu City Football Club player celebrates scoring a goal at Changlimithang Stadium in front of 15,000 fans, their elation stems from sporting ecstasy. But a part of them also celebrates their contribution to saving one of the world’s rarest birds: the white-bellied heron.

“At first glance, football and herons may seem to live in completely different worlds,” said Hishey Tshering, who founded the football club in Bhutan’s capital city in 2012. “One thrives in roaring stadiums, the other in quiet river valleys. One celebrates noise, the other depends on silence. Yet, I began to ask myself, ‘Why must conservation remain confined to workshops and research papers? Why not take the message to where the people are?’”

Just 49 white-bellied herons remain in Bhutan, India, Myanmar and China. (Image: Dr. Raju Kasambe/Wikimedia Commons)

With that goal in mind, Tshering devised Thimphu City’s Goals for a Cause initiative, in which donors commit to giving a fixed amount for every goal the club scores over a season. Funds go directly to white-bellied heron conservation through the Royal Society for the Protection of Nature, a Bhutanese NGO that leads the nation’s conservation efforts.

Standing 127 cm tall, the white-bellied heron is the second-largest heron on the planet and a symbol of national pride in Bhutan. As the most mountainous country in the world, its radical biodiversity has developed its reputation as a bird watcher’s paradise. Thimphu sits in a high-altitude valley in the Himalayas surrounded by steep, forested mountains. The city of 150,000 is located only a few hours from the habitats that some of the herons call home.

Bhutan’s capital city Thimphu spans the valley between forested mountains in the Himalayas. (Image: Christopher J. Fynn/Wikimedia Commons)

White-bellied herons are characterized by dark grey plumage, a distinctive white belly and long silvery plumes on their crown. Solitary and shy, the birds are usually found in remote, low-elevation river basins that are becoming increasingly rare due to human encroachment. In Bhutan, that includes unregulated mining and river rafting. Erratic weather patterns as a result of climate change, such as earlier than expected rainfall, are also affecting these river basins.

Including those living in a Bhutanese conservation center, only 49 known white-bellied herons remain in Bhutan, India, Myanmar and China — 31 of which are in Bhutan — classifying the species as critically endangered.

Thimphu City striker, Dawa Tshering, wears the football club’s “Save the Heron kit during a match. (Image courtesy of Thimphu City Football Club.)

In 2025, Thimphu City scored 65 goals in 18 matches on the way to finishing second in the Bhutan Premier League. A single donor, who committed $25 for every goal scored, contributed $1,625 to the cause, enough to feed five white-bellied herons in the Bhutanese conservation center for three to four months.

“I tell my players, ‘Scoring goals is no longer just about winning matches, it is about protecting a species,’” Tshering said. “When we attack, we attack for a cause. When we celebrate a goal, we celebrate knowing that somewhere, a little more support flows toward protecting a river, a nest, a future.”

To promote Goals for a Cause, Thimphu City created a kit with “Save the Heron” written on the front. The team wears it for away matches played close to known white-bellied heron habitats. “Every time our players step onto the pitch, they are not only representing a club, they are carrying a conservation message,” Tshering said.

The message is attracting attention. Goals for Cause was featured on the national news, which “almost every household watches,” Tshering said.

“Football is the most popular sport in the world, as well as in our country,” he added. “It brings together youth, families and communities.”

At 127 cm tall, the white-bellied heron is the second-largest heron on the planet. (Image: Rajkimar99/Wikimedia Commons)

Thimphu City was also the first sports organization in Central Asia to join the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Sports for Nature Framework, raising the club’s international brand awareness.

Still, football in Bhutan is a largely non-commercial endeavor, and the club struggles to find financial support. In major markets like Europe, a club’s primary source of income is generated by selling the rights to broadcast matches on television. But much smaller markets like Bhutan have no competition to boost the price of television rights because the Bhutan Broadcasting Service is the only domestic television broadcaster.

“Sports are not considered an economic activity,” Tshering said. “We don’t have local sponsors because there’s not enough of a market.”

Thimphu City’s center-forward, Sadick Sulley, dons the “Save the Heron” kit. (Image courtesy of Thimphu City Football Club.)

With costs continuing to rise from the equivalent of US$1,000 a season in 2012, Tshering spends money from his own pocket to sustain the club. He said he hopes that the international credibility generated by joining the IUCN conservation effort — as well as qualifying for the international AFC Challenge League competition — will lead to stronger financial backing to secure the club’s future and continue raising money for the white-bellied heron.

Beyond providing food for herons in conservation programs, extra money raised through Thimphu City’s goals would support the Royal Society for the Protection of Nature’s wider efforts to protect the white-bellied heron, such as deploying GPS legbands to individually identify and track birds.

Tshering’s connection to the species spans three decades. After working as communication officer for the Royal Society for the Protection of Nature, he founded Bhutan Birding and Heritage Travels in 1998 to lead international ornithologists and tourists through Bhutan’s river valleys in search of herons and other birds. Tshering continues to lead tours alongside running Thimphu City, but the football club is where most of his passion lies.

Gross National Happiness has been Bhutan’s national measure of development and wellbeing since the 1970s. Reflecting the ecological diversity and resilience aspect of this philosophy, Tshering honors the interconnected wellbeing of people and the environment through Thimphu City.

“In a small way,” he said, “football has become another river feeding into the larger stream of hope for the white-bellied heron.”