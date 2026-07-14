In Photos: On the Road with a Montana Range Rider Who Tracks Predators on Horseback
Range riders are reemerging in the western U.S. in response to the slow but sure resurgence of apex predators. As the animals return to their former territories, now also home to people, new tensions are emerging.
In a quest to learn how local ranchers coexist with grizzlies and wolves in Montana’s Blackfoot Valley, TriplePundit reporter Emily Senkosky joined range rider Sigrid Olson on the job.
The once omnipresent range riders are reemerging in the western United States in response to the slow but sure resurgence of apex predators like wolves and grizzly bears. As the animals return to their former territories, now also home to people, new tensions are emerging.
Many local ranchers credit limited human-wildlife conflict in the Blackfoot Valley to the ranger riders’ presence on the landscape. They keep an eye on grazing livestock, reporting back so ranchers can make informed decisions about their herds.
As a freelance writer, and photographer, Emily Senkosky is dedicated to telling stories that explore the many different ways that people connect to place — particularly in the context of the natural world. She recently graduated from the University of Montana with a master’s degree in natural resources and environmental science journalism. After making a life for herself in South America, the environmental parallels that connect us all drew her to journalism and the Western landscapes that raised her.