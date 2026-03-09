Urchins Are Ravaging Pacific Kelp Forests. Will Seafood Ranches Stop Their Path of Destruction?

A quiet ecological disaster struck along the West Coast of North America in 2013. The region’s iconic sunflower sea stars were hit with a bacterial disease that made them fall apart and die. Without these predators, populations of once-rare purple urchins exploded. The grazing invertebrates ate vast coastal kelp forests down to nothing, and other species that depended on the forests vanished, too. What was left behind are known as urchin barrens: masses of urchins, and not much else.

Since then, efforts emerged to bring the urchins under control. Some are simple, like diving down and smashing them with a hammer. Others are ambitious, like reintroducing urchin-eating otters to the ecosystem. But the most delicious method, surely, is urchin ranching, or gathering overpopulated urchins and raising them as seafood.

When purple or green urchins eat an entire forest of kelp, they push out other species, too. What’s left is an urchin barren. (Image: Brenda Konar)

Sea urchin, also known as uni, has long been served in sushi and, more recently, in trendy fine-dining fare. Inside each spiky shell are five delicate, edible sections of yellow-orange roe, which are actually reproductive organs called gonads.

Three types of urchin are typically eaten by humans. Red urchins are a large Pacific species highly sought after for use in sushi. Green urchins live in the North Pacific and Atlantic, and have been harvested off Maine since the 1980s. They also became overpopulated in parts of Alaska due to the loss of sea otters. And purple urchins, the ravenous culprits behind many Pacific urchin barrens, have a newfound popularity as seafood, largely thanks to the emerging urchin ranching industry.

The edible part of the spiky urchins are the delicate sections of yellow-orange roe inside the shell, which are actually gonads, or reproductive organs. (Image courtesy of The Cultured Abalone Farm.)

From sea to seafood

On the California coast, The Cultured Abalone Farm grows abalone, an edible sea snail, in onshore aquaculture tanks. About six years ago, the team added purple urchins to their operations. “Our farm decided to pursue [urchin] ranching because we wanted to do something that created a food product still, while having this positive impact,” said Andie Van Horn, Cultured Abalone farm-to-fork manager.

Ranching starts by harvesting urchins at the source, with a focus on the purple, and sometimes green, urchins that are overpopulating local waters. Red urchins aren’t a target for ranching since they’re still relatively rare.

When divers collect purple and green urchins from the kelpless barrens, they aren’t yet ready for consumption. When urchins run out of kelp to eat, the edible roe inside shrinks down to virtually nothing as they enter a zombie-like starvation state they can survive in for years.

Green urchins collected from an underwater barren in minnow traps. (Image: Brenda Konar)

Once onshore, the urchins are transferred to aquaculture tanks to be fattened up. Ironically, the ideal food for urchin growth is kelp — the very thing that ranchers are trying to protect. “We fed [them] a lot of different things, and we found kelp works the best,” said Brenda Konar, a marine biologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who studies green urchin ranching.

What urchins eat also affects their flavor, and even the color of the roe. “If you really want them to taste good, they have to eat something like high-quality cold water kelp,” said Aaron Huang, CEO of OoNee Sea Urchin Ranch, which raises purple urchins onshore in coastal Oregon.

Luckily, ranchers have tools to harvest wild kelp without harming it. At Cultured Abalone, a machine sustainably collects it from the sea. “It’s basically a boat with a lawnmower on it. It just trims the top layer off,” Van Horn said.

Ranched urchins are transferred to aquaculture tanks on land to feast on kelp before being harvested at The Cultured Abalone Farm. (Image courtesy of The Cultured Abalone Farm.)

After 10 weeks on a steady kelp diet, the urchins are ready for harvest. “It’s kind of one of the easiest things we do here,” Van Horn said. “It’s literally: Dump them in the tanks, dump kelp in the tank every week, and harvest them.”

The water in the tanks comes straight from the sea, too. “We don’t have to do any water quality maintenance, like pH or salinity, temperature. All of those things are maintained by the ocean, and we’re just on a flow-through system.”

OoNee’s team is also researching the best feed for their urchins. They found success with pellets made of sustainably-harvested kelp, but the urchins are messy eaters and leave crumbs behind. So Huang and his team keep the tanks clean with sea cucumbers. The sea cucumbers eat what the urchins leave, and the waste from the sea cucumbers can fertilize seaweed, which Huang plans to eventually sell, too.

“You want to create as many natural codependencies of the reef ecosystem as you can within a closed-loop system,” he said. Because its aquaculture operations mimic the natural environment, OoNee doesn’t spend much on things like cleaning. The system largely takes care of itself.

At OoNee Sea Urchin Ranch, purple urchins are raised alongside sea cucumbers, like this one, and seaweed to mimic the natural ocean environment. (Image courtesy of OoNee Sea Urchin Ranch.)

Measuring success

The trickier part of ranching is figuring out whether it makes a significant dent in wild urchin populations. Cultured Abalone is working with local seafood service Get Hooked to focus all of its urchin removal efforts on a specific area of the Santa Barbara Channel. “They’re working with students at University of California, Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara City College to go out and do surveys and see if the kelp actually comes back or if there needs to be additional efforts,” Van Horn said.

OoNee’s urchin-gathering divers already noticed some kelp growing back in the barrens they collect from. The company also partners with volunteer divers from Reef Check, a citizen science organization, to measure urchin numbers. While the numbers are still far from ideal (healthy density would be just one urchin per square meter, according to Huang), collecting them in this way seems to be reducing their populations.

University of Alaska’s Konar also believes urchin ranching can be effective, but it’s a matter of scale. “If you had a big enough production and you could just go in and collect hundreds of these things, eventually you’re going to run out of urchins,” she said. “You’ve replaced the sea otter. You’ve replaced the sea star. You’re now the top predator. So you just keep going in, and eventually the system will go back to the norm.”

Green urchins live in the North Pacific and the Atlantic. They’re overpopulated in parts of Alaska due to the loss of sea otters. (Image: Brenda Konar)

Think globally, eat locally

Urchin ranching offers a potential environmental solution. But for Huang, it offers something more: a connection to nature. Raising urchins requires hands-on skills, like diving to the seafloor to get them. “I know this sounds super old-school, but not everyone wants to be a software developer,” Huang said. “There are people that actually want to be part of nature and doing things in traditional ways.”

He believes eating local food that’s hand-harvested from the wild has consumer appeal, too. “It’s the reason that people like eating chanterelles and truffles,” Huang said. “There’s this story behind it.”

A purple urchin dish. (Image courtesy of OoNee Sea Urchin Ranch.)

Uni’s popularity boomed in recent years. Still, consumers are most familiar with eating large red urchins, rather than the smaller purple and green ones. “We’ve had a couple events where we do taste tests between fished red urchin and our farmed purples,” Van Horn said. “Once people try them together, typically the feedback is that the purples are sweeter and more tender.”

Van Horn and Huang both compare urchins to oysters. Some people want the bigger, bolder options, while others prefer smaller ones with more delicate flavors. As eating different kinds of urchin becomes more popular, ranching could expand, adding to the efforts to control urchin populations. Even if the population problem isn’t fully addressed, urchin ranching offers a new source of sustainable seafood.

“It might take a while to revert the barrens back to kelp,” Konar said. “But in the meantime, you’re going to be feeding a lot of people.”