‘Freedom 250’ Collides with Detention Camps and a Massive Sewage Problem

Even as U.S. President Donald Trump builds a network of literal concentration camps, he remains fully committed to celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary under the self-aggrandizing Freedom 250 platform. The irony level on that matter alone is through the roof, and a massive sewage spill practically at the White House door further underscores the lethal misdirection of public resources under Trump’s administration.

America’s rapidly growing immigrant detention machine draws parallels to slave ships and concentration camps

The U.S. bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was holding a record 73,000 people in detention last month, a 75 percent increase from a year earlier.

Even as human rights groups and whistleblowers documented unsanitary and abusive conditions inside existing detention centers, ICE quietly added more than 100 new facilities last year alone to house the growing number of those detained, the majority of whom have no criminal history. The rate of people with no criminal background ending up in ICE detention is up nearly 2,500 percent over last year, according to the American Immigration Council.

In December, news broke that ICE and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) planned to massively expand their prison network by purchasing industrial warehouses across the United States and converting them into “mega” detention centers.

The administration’s plans to cram thousands of people without criminal convictions into windowless warehouses in their communities has already shocked residents, property owners and elected officials into opposition. The movement is all but certain to gain momentum now that the floor plan of one such DHS warehouse is circulating publicly, drawing comparisons to the schematic of a slave ship.

The warehouse camp is planned for the “mostly MAGA” city of Social Circle, Georgia, where 73 percent of voters cast their ballot for President Trump in the last election. Even so, Social Circle’s mayor, police chief and city manager all publicly opposed the warehouse purchase, The Guardian reports. Members of the city council are also on record opposing the facility, partly out of concern over strain on the city’s water infrastructure and other public resources.

Last week, Social Circle officials publicized DHS documents, including the notorious floor plan, in an effort to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding the project, the Georgia public broadcasting station GPB reported.

Water infrastructure crosses the political divide

Officials in other states have also raised politically neutral concerns over water infrastructure in an effort to block DHS from following through on plans for new detention centers.

In New Jersey, for example, Republican State Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia posted a long message on X (formerly Twitter) expressing her adamant opposition to a new DHS camp planned for Roxbury, a township in her district. “We found out this afternoon … that the Roxbury warehouse property has been purchased. Somehow we’re just supposed to absorb that without any real discussion about what it means for water capacity, sewer limits, emergency response, and our schools,” Fantasia wrote.

Pennsylvania lawmakers including Gov. Josh Shapiro said the state will refuse permits for two planned detention facilities, similarly citing local water and sewage capacity. “If reporting about DHS’s plans is accurate, the facilities will violate legal requirements applicable to public drinking water, sewage and water pollution,” the officials wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier this month. “State authorities will not issue required permits that would violate these legal requirements.”

About that sewage spill…

Critics of Trump’s immigration policy also say the $38 billion earmarked for human detention would be better spent on projects that provide real public health and safety benefits. Local concerns over the impact on water infrastructure add another element to the opposition.

Those concerns were brought into sharp relief on a national scale when a portion of a major sewer line called the Potomac Interceptor suddenly collapsed last month. The pipe, which is under federal jurisdiction, carries sewage from parts of Virginia near Washington, D.C. to a water treatment plant owned by DC Water, an independent authority of the District of Columbia.

The break took place near the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County, Maryland, spilling 250 million to 300 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Potomac River. Practically in President Trump’s backyard, the spill is one of the largest in U.S. history.

A preliminary investigation by DC Water shows that debris allowed excess pressure to build inside the pipeline, causing it to rupture. The company was planning to upgrade the 64-year-old line, which would have prevented the catastrophe. “This comes as federal funding to fix aging sewage infrastructure remains on the chopping block,” the organization Chesapeake Bay Foundation observed, taking note of further cuts in federal assistance promoted by Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

The Potomac River spill highlights what the nation’s aging wastewater infrastructure means for public health

The potential for health impacts from neglected wastewater infrastructure is all too real. At the start of this month, researchers from the University of Maryland warned of the dangers of coming into contact with bacteria and other disease-causing organisms from fecal matter in the Potomac River following the spill, and the Maryland Department of the Environment closed a portion of the river to shellfish harvesting.

In a detailed report last week, UMD researchers further warned that unsafe levels of E. coli persist at the spill site, along with the bacteria that causes staph infections and an antibiotic-resistant strain of MRSA. Elevated levels of these dangerous bacteria were detected at least four miles downstream.

President Trump at first incorrectly blamed Maryland’s Democratic governor, Wes Moore, for the disaster and refused to lend federal assistance. Perhaps the prospect of hosting the nation’s 250th anniversary on the banks of a river mired in decaying fecal matter changed his mind.

On Friday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will “coordinate with DC Water to ensure site clean-up activities” are finished “well before” the 250th anniversary festivities on the Potomac begin. FEMA also announced over the weekend that it would provide emergency assistance to DC Water following a request by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The United States has a $300 billion wastewater problem

In remarks at a White House dinner following FEMA’s announcement, Trump again miscast blame for the episode, reportedly telling the gathering: “We have to clean up some mess that Maryland and Virginia have left us.”

If by “we” Trump means the federal government, that’s clearly off-brand for an administration that seeks further cuts in federal assistance to states. The federal government used to contribute 60 percent to local infrastructure improvements, but that figure stands at just 10 percent today, resulting in increased costs to local ratepayers, Dinah Voyles Pulver of USA Today reported Sunday.

“The average residential wastewater bill has nearly doubled since 2010,” Pulver reported, citing data compiled by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

More than $300 billion will be needed to upgrade aging and at-risk wastewater systems across the country over the next 20 years, according to EPA estimates. Without the money for repairs, cities and states are keeping wastewater systems running far longer than their designers ever intended.

“While the average lifespan of a wastewater system is 40 to 50 years, many of the plants and pipes installed across the nation could be twice that old or more,” Pulver observed. The wastewater system in Washington, D.C., for example, dates back more than a century.

The U.S. federal government’s plans to expand immigrant detention in unwilling and unprepared communities threatens to compound this costly and dangerous problem even further.

The country’s multibillion-dollar detention machine has already ensnared U.S. citizens, tourists, people with lawful immigration status, decorated military veterans, and tens of thousands of people who paid U.S. taxes and were convicted of no crimes, while diverting taxpayer funds away from urgent public health and safety issues — like wastewater management — that demand attention.

The DHS push in Minnesota known as Operation Metro Surge cost a reported $230 million, and judges lambasted much of the agency’s violent tactics in the city as cruel and illegal.