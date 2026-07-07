How Donated Bicycles Help Girls in India Stay in School

In rural India, 58 percent of girls do not complete their education. After finishing elementary school in their village, the closest high school can be up to 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) away, and many have no way of making that commute. Families are more willing to let boys travel that distance independently, but girls are often expected to stay closer to home as a result of traditional gender norms and safety concerns.

“The school, the books, and the uniform are free if it’s a public school, but the commute is not covered by the government and there are no school buses,” explains Indian triathlete Pragnya Mohan. “There are so many girls and women in India who do not get what they’re worth because of distance limitations.”

While growing up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Mohan was able to travel 10 kilometers to attend swimming training and catch a bus to school every morning thanks to a hand-me-down bike from a sibling.

Indian triathlete and Ek Beti, Ek Cycle founder Pragnya Mohan stands at the center of a group of high school students who learned how to ride and maintain bikes through the initiatives’ programming. (Image: Vidhi Bhargav/Ek Beti, Ek Cycle)

After completing her education, Mohan went on to become India’s most decorated triathlete and launched Ek Beti, Ek Cycle (EBEC) — or One Daughter, One Cycle in English. The initiative provides refurbished bikes to female high school students in the Indian state of Gujarat’s rural areas, as well as teaching them how to ride, maintenance skills and road safety.

“The bicycle is not just transport,” she said. “It becomes a tool for independence, access and confidence.”

Mohan conducted the first EBEC pilot in November 2023 by campaigning door-to-door in Ahmedabad with friends and family asking for bike donations. These days, most EBEC donations come from students in private city schools who don’t use their bikes.

Donated bikes are refurbished through a partnership with MYBYK, the largest bike sharing platform in India. Then, they are taken to rural primary and secondary schools across the state. The schools help identify girls who would benefit most from a bike, often those travelling from nearby villages and transitioning into secondary school the following academic year. Families typically spend between 1,000 and 1,300 Indian rupees (approximately US$10 to $14) per month on transportation to secondary school, a substantial expense in many rural households that leads to increased risk of a child dropping out of school.

Many students customize their EBEC bikes with baskets or strips of cloth to carry their school supplies. (Image: Vidhi Bhargav/Ek Beti, Ek Cycle)

To receive a bike, girls commit to attending three to five day workshops conducted by EBEC volunteers, during which they learn to ride and maintain their new modes of transportation.

“For many of them, the bicycle represents their first real experience of independent mobility,” Mohan said. ”The ability to travel on their own, manage time independently and move beyond the immediate boundaries of home.”

School staff members are provided with equipment to service the bikes, but it’s the girls themselves who have embraced maintenance tasks the most. “These girls have some jugaad,” Mohan said, referencing a Hindustani term for unconventional and thrifty solutions.

Some participants who were initially afraid of cycling on rough village roads started out by practicing early in the morning, when roads were quieter, to build confidence gradually. Others customized their bikes with ropes, cloth strips and baskets to balance school bags and books.

Girls who learn how to cycle faster often stay longer after EBEC’s training sessions to help others practice, Mohan said. The groups create a strong sense of support and teamwork amongst the girls.

Girls receiving EBEC bikes commit to attending workshops to learn how to ride and maintain the equipment. Oftentimes, former participants return to help teach the next group of students. (Image: Vidhi Bhargav/Ek Beti, Ek Cycle)

Previous workshop participants are also encouraged to support the next wave by leading the workshops, making the initiative almost self-sufficient. Only one or two EBEC volunteers are present, if needed. “We want them to be self-reliant rather than reliant on us,” Mohan said. “That way we can scale up faster and reach more schools.”

While the girls are excited to ride after seeing boys in their families and villages enjoy the freedom of cycling, one of EBEC’s biggest challenges is convincing parents and guardians to allow girls to participate. Schools play a crucial role in this process by organizing parent meetings to explain the project and build trust with families.

“We intentionally let the schools lead these conversations because they already have longstanding relationships and credibility within the community,” Mohan said.

For many of the girls in EBEC programs, bicycles are their first experience with independent mobility. (Image: Vidhi Bhargav/Ek Beti, Ek Cycle)

Teachers complete structured feedback forms around three months after EBEC’s training workshops. They report improvements in attendance consistency, physical stamina and sign-ups to school sports teams among girls who cycle daily.

“The biggest change we see in girls through Ek Beti, Ek Cycle is confidence,” Mohan said. “Girls who were once shy and hesitant are now participating more actively both inside and outside the classroom.”

One student requested permission to retain her bike after completing secondary school because she wanted to pursue higher education. Distance was the main concern for her family, and having access to a bike gave her the ability and confidence to continue studying.

EBEC is also working with the School of Public Health at Ahmedabad University to study changes related to cycling regularly, such as stamina and sporting ability, among girls participating in the project.

After working with almost 1,200 girls across Gujarat over the last two and a half years, EBEC is expanding to Pune, a city in the neighboring state of Maharashtra. But each location presents its own challenges.

“In some regions, the challenge is road quality. In others, it may be traffic, distance or cultural perceptions around girls cycling publicly,” Mohan said. “The important lesson for us has been that mobility challenges are never one-size-fits-all. The bicycle remains the common solution, but how we implement the program must respond to the realities of each community.”

For example, most of the bikes donated so far were converted to single speed, making them easier to ride and maintain. But Pune is hillier, so bikes will need multiple gears to tackle its inclines. EBEC is considering sourcing new bikes, in addition to its second-hand fleet, to help the foundation scale at greater speed.

EBEC is expanding across India, partnering with local organizations and companies to keep 1 million girls in education by the end of the decade. (Image: Vidhi Bhargav/Ek Beti, Ek Cycle)

Every location EBEC operates in also requires finding local organizations that can automate the process, following the model in Ahmedabad. As the foundation expands its horizons, Mohan is searching for new partnerships with education and sports organizations, as well as companies interested in supporting community initiatives.

“The aim is to build partnerships with organizations that not only support the project financially but are also interested in creating meaningful exposure and opportunities for the girls,” Mohan said.

After celebrating EBEC’s two-year anniversary earlier this year, Mohan hints that the organization is discussing government collaborations that would allow it to expand across India. This would make her ambitious goal of keeping 1 million Indian girls in education by 2030 achievable, she said. “It’s just a matter of when, not if.”