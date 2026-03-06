AI Helps Protect Orcas from Noisy Ships in Washington’s Puget Sound

Washington state’s Puget Sound is known for scenic views of blue-gray seas, evergreen trees and snow-tipped mountains. On certain days, if you’re lucky, that view includes orcas swimming at the surface or leaping playfully from the water. One group often spotted is the Southern Residents: An orca population that lives in coastal Pacific Northwest waters.

Despite fairly frequent sightings, the Southern Resident orcas are critically endangered. They haven’t recovered from the impacts of declining populations of Chinook salmon (their staple food), increasing pollution, and loud noise from ships in the bustling sound. The whales communicate through sounds like whistling and clicking and use echolocation to hunt. Ships passing too close by, or going too fast, can drown out the orcas’ communication and disrupt their ability to find food. In extreme cases, ships may cause temporary hearing loss or strike a whale.

With only 74 members of the Southern Residents left as of 2025, each whale is precious. Protecting them requires mariners to know where they are. Now, a new set of “eyes” is helping locate orcas, also known as killer whales, in Puget Sound.

An AI-equipped thermal imaging camera — affectionately nicknamed Whale-E — identifies orcas and other whales from a distance without needing to hear or see them, like most other whale-detection devices do. With this knowledge, mariners can slow their ships down to reduce engine noise, or safely change course, letting the whales live without interruptions.

A Coast Guard radar tower at the entrance to Puget Sound was the perfect location for a new whale-spotting camera. (Image: Elizabeth Becker)

Sights on the sound

The camera was installed by Quiet Sound, a collaborative program working to protect Southern Resident orcas from vessel noise. Quiet Sound has long used visual observations from humans and sounds picked up by hydrophones (underwater microphones) to detect whales. But human vision depends on light and weather, and sound detection requires the whales to vocalize without vessel sounds drowning them out. The thermal camera helps fill the gaps: detecting whales at night, in bad weather and when they’re completely silent.

A couple of companies make cameras with similar capabilities. WhaleSpotter, the company behind this one, was founded by scientists specifically for whale detection. While WhaleSpotter cameras have been sighting orcas across the border in British Columbia since 2019, this is the first one permanently installed on the United States side of the region.

The WhaleSpotter thermal imaging camera installed on a radar tower near Puget Sound. (Image courtesy of WhaleSpotter.) The whale-spotting camera’s view of Puget Sound. (Image courtesy of WhaleSpotter.)

A Coast Guard radar tower looking across the major shipping lane at the entrance to Puget Sound turned out to be the perfect spot to install it. “From the first day we had it — we finished installation around 5 o’clock, 6 o’clock that day — by 8 p.m. we already had our first recording of a whale in that area,” said Gonzalo Banda-Cruz, Quiet Sound program manager.

When they’re nearby, the camera captures “really beautiful footage of these ghostly killer whales,” Banda-Cruz said. But the AI software also detects whales from surprising distances, identifying the heat from their spout, or blow. That’s where it really makes an impact.

“The captain gets the information in 2 nautical miles and then can easily change the course by 1 degree and dodge the whales,” said Daniel Zitterbart, WhaleSpotter’s co-founder and chief scientist.

The camera’s range is about 4 nautical miles, and the blows are tiny, so a detected whale might show up as just a couple of pixels on the screen. “They don’t look impressive,” Zitterbart added. “The impressive part is actually to be able to use that kind of information to make a decision.”

The WhaleSpotter camera can detect Orcas as far as 4 nautical miles away with just a tiny heat signature. (Image courtesy of WhaleSpotter.)

How to spot a whale

Building the system began with over a decade of research at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution before WhaleSpotter became an independent company. The team filmed whales to learn what their thermal signatures looked like and paired the video with real-time human observation to confirm the accuracy.

“Ultimately, it all came from humans looking at the ocean, and humans looking at the screen, and comparing what they saw to create the initial data set,” Zitterbart said.

That information was used to train the AI model to spot whales. “This is also a very exciting example of AI used for good,” Banda-Cruz said. “There is no way this camera could do what it’s doing right now without artificial intelligence or the software running behind it.”

But human involvement is still important. WhaleSpotter works with marine mammal observers, or people whose full-time job is recognizing animals like whales from a distance. Each whale detected by AI is sent to the human team for verification.

“We have a network of those experts where at least one person is online all the time,” Zitterbart said. “When their screen makes a beep, they decide within, on average, 34 seconds if it was a whale or if it was a false alert.”

When a whale is spotted by the camera and confirmed by the human team, it’s location is shared with private and public ship operators so they can adjust their course. (Image courtesy of WhaleSpotter.)

The alerts from the Point Wilson camera are used by both private and public ship operators, like the state ferry system, Banda-Cruz said. Though Quiet Sound focuses on the endangered Southern Residents, the camera also detects other whales and even pinnipeds, or seals and sea lions.

“I think people sometimes don’t really realize just how many whales are out here: the Southern Residents, the Transient [orcas], the humpbacks are making a big comeback, and the grays, and then the pinnipeds,” Banda-Cruz said. “These are really busy waters.”

The WhaleSpotter camera can distinguish between different species, but it can’t determine whether an orca is a Southern Resident or a Transient, a population of whales that travels farther and eats marine mammals instead of fish. “At this point, it’s just saying, ‘We have killer whale,’” Banda-Cruz said.

The thermal camera also doesn’t work in thick fog. “We can look through light fog. We can look through haze,” Zitterbart said. “Dense fog makes thermal imaging as blind as a human.”

That’s where other methods still come in handy. For example, a hydrophone can pick up orca vocalizations in any weather, and experts can use the sounds to determine which group they come from.

Southern Resident orcas call the waters of the Pacific Northwest home. Only about 74 of them remain. (Image: Marla Smith/Orca Network)

Vision for the future

Quiet Sound aims to install more WhaleSpotter cameras in the region, but finding funding is a challenge. “We’re looking out for partners to do it [with] so that it’s financially sustainable in the long term,” Banda-Cruz said.

While ships avoiding whales in one area is important, effective protection requires wider action. Because shipping is worldwide and whales often migrate across borders, their safety is a global issue. Building quieter ships, for example, can make Puget Sound and other shipping regions safer for whales.

For now, the thermal camera at Point Wilson helps inform local efforts, like the voluntary vessel slowdown Quiet Sound promotes each year when the whales arrive to rest and forage for salmon. While the camera won’t replace existing detection methods like human eyes and hydrophones, it adds a new dimension to understanding where the whales travel.

“We’re trying to be a piece of the puzzle that makes it possible for whales to coexist with human use of the ocean,” Zitterbart said.