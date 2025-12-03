Virtual Power Plants Create New Pathways for Business Action on Climate Change

Leading businesses in the U.S. have already shown how corporate purchasing power can stimulate the renewable energy transition at the hardware level, with wind turbines, solar panels, and energy storage systems. Now, the virtual power plant movement is offering additional opportunities through software that coordinates thousands of electricity users to reduce the need for new fossil fuel power plants.

Business can still lead on climate action

The United Nations climate talks in Brazil (COP30) concluded without any specific pledges to reduce the use of fossil fuels, a major disappointment to climate advocates. The U.S. federal government refused to send a high-level delegation to the talks, but individual U.S. states can still wield considerable influence on climate action — and so can U.S. businesses.

The Clean Energy Buyers Association provides one example of the power of corporate action. Building on the work of a preceding effort to motivate corporate wind and solar investments, CEBA launched in 2021 with the goal of achieving 90 percent carbon-free electricity in the U.S. by 2030, while stepping up the role of corporations in the global push for decarbonization.

That goal may seem out of reach considering the sharp U-turn in U.S. federal energy policy this year, but big goals can achieve big results. CEBA’s predecessor organization, the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance or REBA, launched in 2014 with an aim to drive 60 gigawatts in corporate wind and solar investments by 2023. That seemed unrealistic at a time when the cost of wind and solar energy was relatively high. Nevertheless, following its new iteration as CEBA, the organization overshot its own goal to land at 77 gigawatts worth of business investments in 2023.

Today, wind and particularly solar are widely recognized as the quickest and most economical domestic power generation resources available, a fact that is reflected in demand. Earlier this year, CEBA and the firm Wood Mackenzie estimated that corporate demand for new and existing clean energy assets will top 275 gigawatts by 2035.

The virtual power plant factor

Virtual power plants add another dimension to corporate support for clean power. These software systems manage electricity supply from multiple sources and sell it to utilities and other customers as if it came from a single power plant. “VPPs serve as aggregators of distributed assets like solar and storage to allow these resources to punch above their weight,” the Solar Energy Industries Association explains on its blog. “This can take serious strain off the grid.”

With financial incentives, virtual power plants also encourage individual ratepayers like homeowners and businesses to alter their habits in response to grid conditions. If enough ratepayers curtail their electricity use during daily periods of peak demand, they can help reduce the need to build new gas “peaker” plants.

Such a granular approach to grid management was all but impossible in past years. Today, connected devices and grid management software can communicate with thousands of individual ratepayers automatically, in real time. Household and commercial energy storage systems also provide additional flexibility, enabling users to load up during periods of low demand and draw their power from batteries when the grid needs help.

The Google Nest spinoff Renew Home is among the startups recognizing the potential for scaleup in the residential sector. “Renew Home joins peers across the VPP [virtual power plant] ecosystem, urging the industry to align on a shared standard: recognition of residential flexibility as a core capacity asset — and to ensure that households are rewarded for the value their choices deliver to the grid,” the company explains.

Renew Home’s Energy Shift product is designed to make subtle changes in residential thermostats. Customers receive a modest incentive for participating, and they also retain the power to control their thermostat as needed.

Renew Home says the changes are subtle enough to go unnoticed by individual ratepayers, but the collective amount of load shifting is substantial. This flexible capacity can add a combined 4 gigawatts to the national grid, the company estimates. “Millions of homes have chosen to turn on Energy Shift, showing that putting customers first can unlock residential VPPs at the gigawatt scale,” Steven Lanzisera, chief technology officer for Renew Home, said in a press statement last month.

The California-based global startup SolarEdge offers another perspective on the potential for scaleup. In October, the company topped a 500 megawatt-hour milestone for residential battery systems enrolled in virtual power plant programs over 16 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

“Today, over 40 percent of SolarEdge sites with a battery in the U.S. participate in incentive programs, enabling homeowners and [businesses] to earn rewards for supporting grid stability during peak demand,” a SolarEdge announcement reads.

In November, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis further drew attention to the scalability and reliability of virtual power plants, citing a test of more than 100,000 participating battery systems in California last summer. Collectively, the batteries sent an average of 539 megawatts back to the grid during a peak use period from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with customers of the leading solar and storage firm Sunrun contributing 361 megawatts of the total.

“What is particularly notable about that total is how quickly it has grown,” the Institute noted, crediting Sunrun with much of the momentum. The company launched its virtual power plant program in California in 2023 with just 8,500 customers and 34 megawatts before surging to 361 megawatts by the summer of 2025.

Texas is emerging as another U.S. hotspot for VPPs. Earlier this week the Reliant branch of the diversified utility NRG also announced a new virtual power plant collaboration in Texas with the startup GoodLeap. The program is incentivized with a payout of $40 per month to participating customers.

GoodLeap is also among the virtual power plant stakeholders to help reduce the obstacle of energy storage costs. Its residential batteries are available for lease or through a power purchase agreement, relieving households from the up-front expense of buying a battery system.

The startup Enphase Energy launched a similar lease offering in Vermont earlier this month in collaboration with Green Mountain Power. “Customers have back up power when they need it and share stored energy during peak usage times so [Green Mountain Power] can reduce costs for everyone,” the partners explained in an announcement.

Next steps for virtual power plants

The data center boom tied to artificial intelligence is a key factor adding momentum to the growth of virtual power plants. In a November report, original CEBA co-founder and current affiliate RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) noted that virtual power plants are “uniquely well-suited” to meet high energy demand from new data centers compared to building a physical power plant. They are quick and flexible to deploy, and their modularity supports efficient risk management for investors.

“Rather than making large, lumpy investments based on uncertain forecasts, modular investments like VPPs can mitigate risks by adding flexible capacity that can be scaled to match real-world needs,” the report found.

Virtual power plants also enable utilities to extract more value from existing infrastructure, placing them among the least costly forms of new capacity available today. RMI cited another recent report from Brattle Group, which estimates that 400 megawatts of virtual power plant capacity costs $2 million per year, compared to the $43 million required to achieve the equivalent in new gas power plants and grid upgrades.

Even without the benefit of a supportive federal energy policy, virtual power plants are continuing to establish their role as significant elements in a more diversified, reliable and modernized electricity grid. The Virtual Power Plan Partnership, for example, launched in 2023 with Sunrun, General Motors and Ford among the founding members, and a new report from the organization outlines a path forward this year and beyond.

Business leaders can help keep the momentum going by continuing to invest in wind and solar energy, and by advocating for stronger state-level policies that encourage ratepayers, startups, and utilities to support virtual power plant programs.

Featured image: Renew Home