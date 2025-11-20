LinkedIn Facebook Instagram Bluesky Bluesky RSS RSS
Classic Subaru in Atlanta hosted a wish sendoff with Make-A-Wish Georgia last December to celebrate Blakely’s wish to go to New York City to see the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

Every 20 minutes, somewhere in America, a clock strikes a new reality: a child is diagnosed with a critical illness. In an instant, the family map redraws itself. Calendars buckle. Dinner tables go quiet, and a family’s world is turned upside down. Suddenly, routines vanish, laughter fades, and the future feels uncertain. In those moments, hope isn’t just nice to have; it becomes the lifeline everyone is reaching for.

That’s where Make‑A‑Wish steps in, and why their partnership with Subaru means so much. Since joining as a national charity partner of the Subaru Share the Love Event in 2011, over $38 million has been raised, helping grant more than 3,900 wishes for children facing the toughest battles. In 2024 alone, Subaru contributed $3.1 million, transforming dealerships into places where hope is handed over with every set of keys.

But this partnership isn’t only about donations. Subaru retailers across the country choose to support their local Make‑A‑Wish chapters and build ongoing relationships. In fact, 32 retailers backed 23 chapters in just the last year. These are neighbors helping neighbors, turning showrooms into launchpads for joy.

The impact of a wish is real. According to the 2022 Wish Impact Study, 91 percent of parents said their child’s wish gave them a better chance of surviving their illness, and 94 percent saw their child’s emotional well-being improve. Further, 75 percent of doctors believe a wish can help kids stick with treatment and ease the stress that comes with illness.

AutoNation Subaru hosted a wish sendoff celebration to celebrate Max's upcoming wish to go fishing in the Florida Keys. They partnered with Make-A-Wish South Carolina. The event took place in September.
AutoNation Subaru hosted a wish sendoff celebration with Make-A-Wish South Carolina in September to celebrate Max’s upcoming wish to go fishing in the Florida Keys.

Behind every number is a story. Cameron, age 7, wished to swim with pigs in the Bahamas while fighting lymphoma. Today, he’s cancer-free. Brantley, also 7 and born with a heart condition, wished to build a snowman with his family. That simple moment became a memory that carried them through recovery.

And there are so many more.

Ava, age 9, spent months in the hospital battling leukemia. Her wish was to meet her favorite author and write a story together. The day it happened, Ava’s hospital room filled with laughter and creativity, and her family saw her light up in a way they hadn’t seen in months.

Jalen, age 11, wished to be a firefighter for a day. The local fire department rallied around him, letting him ride in the truck, sound the siren, and help “save the day.” For Jalen and his family, it was a day of pure joy and strength — a reminder of everything he was fighting for.

Maya, age 6, wished for a backyard playground so she could play with her siblings after a long recovery from surgery. The first time she climbed the slide, her parents cried tears of relief and gratitude, knowing that healing was happening in ways medicine alone couldn’t provide.

Bill Kolb Jr. Subaru partnered with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to throw Jayden the ultimate wish celebration for his wish for an online shopping spree. Jayden was the star of the show while leading a parade of cars down main street and the parade ended when they got to the retailer and Jayden found all of the items from his wish list filling the showroom.
Bill Kolb Jr. Subaru partnered with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to throw Jayden the ultimate wish celebration for his wish for an online shopping spree. Jayden was the star of the show while leading a parade of cars down main street, and the parade ended when they got to the retailer and Jayden found all of the items from his wish list filling the showroom.

These wishes aren’t distractions; they’re pivotal moments in a child’s journey. They help children and families remember what they’re fighting toward, and they create memories that last long after hospital visits end.

The healing goes beyond the child. Families dealing with pediatric illness face stress and anxiety that ripples through every member. Research from the National Institutes of Health shows just how tough it can be. A wish helps restore balance, brings families together, and gives everyone a chapter they want to reread.

There’s a myth that Make‑A‑Wish is only for children at the end of life, but in reality, most wish kids survive their illnesses. In fact, the majority of wish alumni report full recovery, and many say their wish was a key moment in their healing.

Peoria Subaru, alongside Make-A-Wish Arizona, hosted a wish puppy party for Scarlette. They invited friends and family to join Scarlette when she met her new furever friend. This event took place in September.
Peoria Subaru, alongside Make-A-Wish Arizona, hosted a wish puppy party for Scarlette in September, inviting friends and family to join Scarlette when she met her new furever friend.

Still, for every wish granted, two more children are waiting. That gap is a call to action and a reminder that hope needs support, and healing needs community. The Subaru Share the Love Event is proof that when brands and nonprofits work together, they can change lives.

In a world that sometimes feels heavy, stories like these remind us of what’s possible. If you’re ready to help grant the next wish, visit wish.org/Subaru.

Images courtesy of Subaru of America and Make-A-Wish America

Related Stories

The view of the landscape from a high point in Brassfield Estate Winery, looking out over vineyards and the mountains at sunset.
Nature

Where Wine Meets Wildlife: Why Brassfield Estate Lets Animals Roam the Vineyard

The winery only uses a tenth of its 5,000 acres to grow grapes. The rest is left for the bears, deer and other California critters to enjoy.
Ruscena Wiederholt
January 16
Horseshoe Bend, as seen from above. A dramatic curve in the Colorado River as it cuts through the sandstone walls of Glen Canyon.
Community Development

Water Conservation Works, But Climate Change Is Outpacing It: Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas Offer a Glimpse of the Future

Amid water shortages and policy negotiations, cities in the Colorado River Basin turned to demand management to reduce water use. Researchers say they need to think about bigger solutions.
Renee Obringer & Dave White
May 1
A basket full of yellow cocoa pods sits on the leaf-covered ground.
Food + Farming

‘Early Evidence of Success’ in Building Income for Cocoa Growers in Côte d’Ivoire

The farmers who make your Halloween candy possible are often getting by on less than half of the global living wage benchmark. Hershey is working with environmental and humanitarian agencies on an income accelerator program to change that, and the early results are promising.
Dave Armon
October 30, 2025

TriplePundit brings solutions journalism to sustainability news, reporting the under-told stories of how business, environmental conservation and social good connect.

Learn more