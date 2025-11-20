Every 20 minutes, somewhere in America, a clock strikes a new reality: a child is diagnosed with a critical illness. In an instant, the family map redraws itself. Calendars buckle. Dinner tables go quiet, and a family’s world is turned upside down. Suddenly, routines vanish, laughter fades, and the future feels uncertain. In those moments, hope isn’t just nice to have; it becomes the lifeline everyone is reaching for.

That’s where Make‑A‑Wish steps in, and why their partnership with Subaru means so much. Since joining as a national charity partner of the Subaru Share the Love Event in 2011, over $38 million has been raised, helping grant more than 3,900 wishes for children facing the toughest battles. In 2024 alone, Subaru contributed $3.1 million, transforming dealerships into places where hope is handed over with every set of keys.

But this partnership isn’t only about donations. Subaru retailers across the country choose to support their local Make‑A‑Wish chapters and build ongoing relationships. In fact, 32 retailers backed 23 chapters in just the last year. These are neighbors helping neighbors, turning showrooms into launchpads for joy.

The impact of a wish is real. According to the 2022 Wish Impact Study, 91 percent of parents said their child’s wish gave them a better chance of surviving their illness, and 94 percent saw their child’s emotional well-being improve. Further, 75 percent of doctors believe a wish can help kids stick with treatment and ease the stress that comes with illness.

AutoNation Subaru hosted a wish sendoff celebration with Make-A-Wish South Carolina in September to celebrate Max’s upcoming wish to go fishing in the Florida Keys.

Behind every number is a story. Cameron, age 7, wished to swim with pigs in the Bahamas while fighting lymphoma. Today, he’s cancer-free. Brantley, also 7 and born with a heart condition, wished to build a snowman with his family. That simple moment became a memory that carried them through recovery.

And there are so many more.

Ava, age 9, spent months in the hospital battling leukemia. Her wish was to meet her favorite author and write a story together. The day it happened, Ava’s hospital room filled with laughter and creativity, and her family saw her light up in a way they hadn’t seen in months.

Jalen, age 11, wished to be a firefighter for a day. The local fire department rallied around him, letting him ride in the truck, sound the siren, and help “save the day.” For Jalen and his family, it was a day of pure joy and strength — a reminder of everything he was fighting for.

Maya, age 6, wished for a backyard playground so she could play with her siblings after a long recovery from surgery. The first time she climbed the slide, her parents cried tears of relief and gratitude, knowing that healing was happening in ways medicine alone couldn’t provide.

Bill Kolb Jr. Subaru partnered with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to throw Jayden the ultimate wish celebration for his wish for an online shopping spree. Jayden was the star of the show while leading a parade of cars down main street, and the parade ended when they got to the retailer and Jayden found all of the items from his wish list filling the showroom.

These wishes aren’t distractions; they’re pivotal moments in a child’s journey. They help children and families remember what they’re fighting toward, and they create memories that last long after hospital visits end.

The healing goes beyond the child. Families dealing with pediatric illness face stress and anxiety that ripples through every member. Research from the National Institutes of Health shows just how tough it can be. A wish helps restore balance, brings families together, and gives everyone a chapter they want to reread.

There’s a myth that Make‑A‑Wish is only for children at the end of life, but in reality, most wish kids survive their illnesses. In fact, the majority of wish alumni report full recovery, and many say their wish was a key moment in their healing.

Peoria Subaru, alongside Make-A-Wish Arizona, hosted a wish puppy party for Scarlette in September, inviting friends and family to join Scarlette when she met her new furever friend.

Still, for every wish granted, two more children are waiting. That gap is a call to action and a reminder that hope needs support, and healing needs community. The Subaru Share the Love Event is proof that when brands and nonprofits work together, they can change lives.

In a world that sometimes feels heavy, stories like these remind us of what’s possible. If you’re ready to help grant the next wish, visit wish.org/Subaru.

Images courtesy of Subaru of America and Make-A-Wish America