Countless Everyday Products Include Fossil Fuels. A New Generation of Chemicals Could Change That

Fossil fuels are used in more everyday products than most people realize. The moisture-wicking active wear worn at the health club, lotions applied when your skin feels dry, and the trash bags you use may all be created with chemicals derived from fossil fuels. Because petrochemicals are present in so many aspects of our lives, they are historically difficult to replace. But innovators are starting to disrupt that relationship.

A new generation of bio-based chemicals is replacing petrochemical mainstays in everything from cosmetics to packaging, and demand is growing. The global bio-based chemicals market is projected to reach $208 billion by 2032, driven by shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable products and changing environmental regulations.

Glycerin, a liquid commonly used in soaps and creams, is gaining new sustainability credentials as a biodiesel byproduct — biodiesel is a fuel produced from things like vegetable oils or animal fats. Sorbitol, a plant-derived sugar alcohol, is a workhorse in toothpaste, syrups and sugar-free foods. And bio-ethylene glycol, which is produced from biomass like corn or agricultural waste, anchors the transition to low-carbon plastics and polyester.

The 100 percent plant-based chemical Zemea has become a model for bio-based innovation at an industrial scale. Produced by Primient Covation, the chemical is made from corn. Used in skincare, haircare and household cleaners, Zemea hydrates skin, enhances preservatives, and offers a lighter, smoother feel than petroleum-based glycols. It also generates up to 40 percent less greenhouse gas emissions than its fossil fuel-derived counterparts, according to Primient Covation.

“The ingredient’s commercial success is not just about sustainability — it’s about performance,” John Hurban, Primient Covation’s vice president of sales and marketing, told TriplePundit. “Customers tell us they want products that perform, but also support their decarbonization and ESG [environmental, social and governance] goals.”

Primient Covation’s customers are drawn to its moisturizing, non-irritating qualities and wide-ranging uses, Hurban said. “Zemea enables new applications in everything from sunscreens to hair color,” he added. “There’s this creative energy between us and our customers. Sometimes, we’re working on one project and stumble onto a new benefit entirely.”

That flexibility led to dramatic growth in demand and production since Zemea’s introduction. Primient Covation’s manufacturing facility in Loudon, Tennessee, has expanded four times since 2006 to keep pace with surging demand, particularly in cosmetics and cleaning products. The company is currently the largest global producer of 100 percent plant-based 1,3-Propanediol, the chemical name for Zemea.

One standout advantage Zemea and other plant-based chemicals offer over fossil fuels is price stability, Hurban said. Many chemicals made from fossil fuels are subject to sharp price swings, while bio-based options maintain more predictable pricing.

“We don’t change prices every time oil goes up or down,” Hurban said. “That allows our customers to focus on innovation instead of negotiating pricing every quarter.”

Another reason Zemea earned the trust of major brands is its focus on transparent supply chains and third-party validation, Hurban said. The company participates in industry programs like Transparency-One, which traces sustainability practices back to suppliers. Zemea also carries certifications from the USDA BioPreferred Program, EcoVadis and the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Companies balancing environmental, social and financial performance are increasingly turning to bio-based ingredients like Zemea, glycerin, sorbitol and bio-ethylene glycol. Each one offers a way to cut reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining, or even improving, product performance.

Together, these ingredients show how green chemistry can reshape supply chains from the inside out. For consumers, the shift is largely invisible. It’s the same lotions, gels and bottles — just made with fewer fossil resources. But for industry, it signals a deeper transformation: sustainability moving from marketing claim to material fact.

Featured image credit: Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash