LinkedIn Facebook Instagram Bluesky Bluesky RSS RSS
A green achoque salamander looks directly into the camera from its tank, displaying its gills that resemble a mane.
A critically-endangered achoque salamander at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England. (Image courtesy of Chester Zoo.)
Environment

In Mexico, Scientists, Neighbors and Nuns Come Together to Save the Last Achoque Salamanders

Mexican conservationists, Dominican nuns, and scientists from the U.K.-based nonprofit Chester Zoo are working to save the critically-endangered achoque salamander, a natural wonder that’s notoriously difficult to track.

Elham Shirin
December 8, 2025
A critically-endangered achoque salamander at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England. (Image courtesy of Chester Zoo.)

Underneath the muddy waters of Lake Pátzcuaro in Michoacán, Mexico, a small number of slippery salamanders make their home. With gills like a lion’s mane, the achoque salamander holds years of wonder. For centuries, Indigenous Purépecha communities valued achoques as food and medicine, and some of the salamander’s closest cousins were even worshipped as water gods. Scientists have found that these cryptic achoques have amazing abilities: They can regrow limbs, brains and even their hearts.

Even with unparalleled ability to regenerate, achoques — or Ambystoma dumerilii — are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It is estimated that less than 150 achoques are left in the wild, all of them in Lake Pátzcuaro. The salamanders are sensitive to pollution due to their permeable skin, which can quickly absorb toxins. Along with pollutants in the lake, the arrival of non-native species such as carp and bass, which eat achoques and their eggs, led to the historic decline.

Recently, Mexican conservationists, Dominican nuns, and scientists from the U.K.-based nonprofit Chester Zoo teamed up to save the achoque salamander. The team discovered a way to use microchips to identify individual achoques in captivity and, eventually, in the wild. Microchips allow scientists to monitor the health of individual salamanders, assess the average age of a species, and better understand how many remain in the wild.

A tried-and-tested technology, microchips are frequently used to identify animals, from pet dogs to wild tigers. But salamanders are notoriously difficult to tag.

“Some species of salamander, if you microchip them, their body just rejects it,” said Adam Bland, a scientist at Chester Zoo who led the effort. “These salamanders are also extra weird because of the way they can regenerate limbs, so we weren’t sure if microchipping them would actually work as a permanent way of marking them.”

Scientists and nuns gather around a table surrounded by salamander tanks in the Monasterio de la Virgen Inmaculada de la Salud to microchip achoques.
Scientists from Chester Zoo work with nuns from Monasterio de la Virgen Inmaculada de la Salud in Michoacán to microchip some of the convent’s colony of achoque salamanders. (Image courtesy of Chester Zoo.)

Under veterinary advice, the team of scientists at Chester Zoo and the Michoacán University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo discovered that installing the chip in the folds of the achoques’ skin held it in place thanks to gravity. In under a minute, the team carefully inserts the microchip with a needle using a special, wet cloth to hold the achoques still, which can also be difficult. “They’re like a bar of soap,” Bland said. “They’re so slippery.”

The researchers were the first ever to microchip 80 achoque salamanders from different captive colonies. After several months of monitoring, the scientists reported a 97.5 percent success rate in salamanders retaining the microchip without any negative health effects.

The team had an unexpected assist from Dominican nuns at the Monasterio de la Virgen Inmaculada de la Salud in Michoacán, who have raised achoques for years. When the salamanders began to disappear from Lake Pátzcuaro near their convent, the sisters started breeding achoques for their medicinal value. They sell traditional cough syrup made from achoques, which they claim helps with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, breathing problems and cough.

“God thought about creating the achoque with love,” sister Maria del Carmen Perez, who has been taking care of achoques since joining the monastery, told PBS. “I think the achoque’s mission is to give health and survive.”

The monastery now has the largest collection of achoques in the world, some of which were a part of the microchipping effort.

A man looks at an achoque salamander in a tank at Chester Zoo.
An achoque salamander living at Chester Zoo. (Image courtesy of Chester Zoo.)

While tagging populations is a standard practice in conservation, scientists often disagree about whether “ex-situ” conservation, or protecting an endangered species outside its natural habitat, is the best method to ensure the survival of the species. For example, researchers found wild achoques to be bigger and slimmer with larger tails compared to captive populations, which helps them swim better to catch food and escape predation.

At Michoacán University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo, aquatic biologist Omar Dominguez-Dominguez is leading efforts to ensure the survival of the achoques in Lake Pátzcuaro, their original home. The research project is now focusing on tagging wild achoques to monitor their health and assess how many survive in the lake. Scientists capture achoques from the lake, tag them with microchips and release them back into the wild. The tagging allows scientists to more accurately model the population by monitoring them and estimate if conservation efforts are successful.

Researchers are also involving fishermen from the Indigenous Purépecha community of San Jerónimo Purenchécuaro, where the livelihoods and worldview of the community are closely tied to the lake. When fishermen cast their nets, salamander eggs can get caught and usually die. Dominguez and other scientists are working with fishermen and members of the community to collect achoque eggs, grow the salamanders in aquariums, and release them back into the wild to restock the population. “The team works really closely with local communities,” Dominguez said.

The project also focuses on educating people who live around Lake Pátzcuaro about achoques. Dominguez believes the cultural and economic value of achoques as food and medicine helps conservation efforts. Spreading awarness is revolutionizing how local people perceive the importance of salamanders, Dominguez said. “[This project] has opened the door for the conservation of the salamander.”

ENVIRONMENT
Elham Shirin

Elham Shirin

Elham Shirin is a narrative journalist and researcher covering stories about nature and culture. Follow her on Bluesky @eshirin.bsky.social.

Read more about Elham Shirin

Related Stories

A greater adjutant stork flies through the air.
Nature

The ‘Stork Sisters’ Saving a Species on the Brink

A young student set out to protect an endangered local bird. Two decades later, Dr. Purnima Devi Barman has built a 20,000-strong army of women conservationists.
Geetanjali Krishna
January 2
A person smiles at the camera, standing next to a solar panel powering a water pump.
Energy

Power Isn’t Enough: Why Electricity Alone Won’t Deliver Africa’s Energy Promise

More communities in Africa are connected to the grid than ever before, but access alone is not delivering the economic gains many hoped for. Affordable appliances may be the missing piece.
Emmanuel Aziebor
February 16
A depiction of what Veritree's AI model shows: Several mangrove saplings with digital boxes around them that designate their health as "alive," "unclear" or "dead."
Nature

Survival of the Fittest: AI Gives Mangrove Restoration a Boost in Kenya

Nature restoration platform Veritree and Kenya-based nonprofit EarthLungs Reforestation Foundation teamed up to restore mangrove forests. With the help of AI, they can ensure as many trees as possible survive the critical first five years of growth.
Ruscena Wiederholt
September 25, 2025

TriplePundit brings solutions journalism to sustainability news, reporting the under-told stories of how business, environmental conservation and social good connect.

Learn more